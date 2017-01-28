India vs England, 2nd T20I: Preview, Likely XIs, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: India tasted back-t-back defeats after series wins. On Thursday, Team India received a thrashing from England in the three-match Twenty20 International series opener in Kanpur. It came as a shock to the home side, which conceded the final ODI match too to the visitors.

Virat Kohli & CO will enter the second match in Nagpur knowing well enough that they just cant afford to lose. But with England gaining confidence and getting a hang of the Indian condition, it wouldn't be easy for the Men in Blue.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

PREVIEW

Facing the prospect of a series defeat at home for the first time in 15 months, skipper Kohli will have a re-look at his team combination as hosts India take on a resurgent England in a do-or-die second T20 International in Nagpur.

The last time that India lost a series was 2-3 against South Africa in October 2015.

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, the hosts' first aim will be to keep the series alive.

The Indian total of 147 in first match, in which Dhoni top-scored with 36, was well below the par score and they would be eager to correct the aberration against an English batting line-up that's not only strong but has depth too.

Skipper Eoin Morgan has been in good form from the start of the limited overs series as his sequence of scores 28, 102, 43 and 51 will suggest. The first three were during the ODI series.

The home team, however, has the option of making a few changes and one of them is exciting young talent Rishab Pant, who caught the eye with his clean hitting.

LIKELY XIs

INDIA: Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah

ENGLAND: Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

TV listing: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 — ENGLISH; Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD 3 — HINDI

Live streaming: Hotstar

Date: January 29, 2017 (Sunday)

Time: 19:00 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur