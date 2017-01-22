India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: Outgoing Indian limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni received fitting felicitation during the third and final match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Kapil Dev, who led India to it's first ever World Cup title in 1983, did the honours by handing a citation and memento to country's most successful captain.

The presentation was held during the innings break, with the packed 67000-capacity Eden Garden crowd screaming Dhoni, Dhoni.

A footage was also displayed on the giant screen during the ceremony.

@mahi7781 felicitated by CAB, @souravganguly.official Kapil Dev at the Eden Gardens #IndvEng A photo posted by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:02am PST

And when Dhoni came out to bat, he was given a grand reception by the crowd with banners saluting the former captain.

Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs captain early this month, allowing a smooth transition for Virat Kohli to assume the complete captaincy reigns across all three formats of the game.