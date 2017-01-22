India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs captain early this month.
New Delhi: Outgoing Indian limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni received fitting felicitation during the third and final match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Kapil Dev, who led India to it's first ever World Cup title in 1983, did the honours by handing a citation and memento to country's most successful captain.
The presentation was held during the innings break, with the packed 67000-capacity Eden Garden crowd screaming Dhoni, Dhoni.
A footage was also displayed on the giant screen during the ceremony.
And when Dhoni came out to bat, he was given a grand reception by the crowd with banners saluting the former captain.
Grand reception for the big man @msdhoni. Eden gardens erupts! #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/xtf6DiUVLO
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2017
Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs captain early this month, allowing a smooth transition for Virat Kohli to assume the complete captaincy reigns across all three formats of the game.
