India vs England, 3rd ODI: Yuvraj Singh survives nasty bouncer from Jake Ball — VIDEO
Once the ball hit his chest, the 35-year-old threw his bat away and walked away in pain.
New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh survived a nasty blow in his rib-cage during the third and final ODI match between India and England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Coming into bat after the fall of Lokesh Rahul in the 6th over, Yuvi took time to settle in. But in the 10th over, he was hit by bouncer from England pacer Jake Ball.
Once the ball hit his chest, the 35-year-old threw his bat away and walked away in pain. He needed some time to cool things.
Skipper Virat Kohli, at the non-striker's end cheered up Yuvi, even as concerned England players looked on.
Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:
Yuvi scored a blistering 150 in the second ODI match in Cuttack.
England made 321 for 8 in their stipulated 50 overs.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Missed the dance of American President Donald Trump? - Watch it here
- Pawan, a BE student develops smart dustbin -Watch
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Is there no respect for Congress in UP politics?
- Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back
- Cuttack ODI: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up DRS review, twitter couldn't stop trolling
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened
- Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech suggests new middle name for hubby Yuvi following Cuttack heroics
- 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees expect Committee on Allowances report in February