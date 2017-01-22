close
India vs England, 3rd ODI: Yuvraj Singh survives nasty bouncer from Jake Ball — VIDEO

Once the ball hit his chest, the 35-year-old threw his bat away and walked away in pain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 19:27
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh survived a nasty blow in his rib-cage during the third and final ODI match between India and England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Coming into bat after the fall of Lokesh Rahul in the 6th over, Yuvi took time to settle in. But in the 10th over, he was hit by bouncer from England pacer Jake Ball.

Once the ball hit his chest, the 35-year-old threw his bat away and walked away in pain. He needed some time to cool things.

Skipper Virat Kohli, at the non-striker's end cheered up Yuvi, even as concerned England players looked on.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

Yuvi scored a blistering 150 in the second ODI match in Cuttack.

England made 321 for 8 in their stipulated 50 overs.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 19:27

