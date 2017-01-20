India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni produced one of the most magical shows Indian cricket has ever witnessed and there was hardly anyone who didn't feel nostalgic seeing the dynamic duo take the fans back in time.

Even India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar was in awe of Yuvraj and Dhoni, hailing the extraordinary partnership between India's superstar and rockstar. (Cuttack ODI: Statistical highlights)

What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show :) @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mU8o3iJfZi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

Seeing the thrilling show of batting prowess to two of India's most senior players, British journalist Piers Morgan asked Sachin if he knows of any superstar or rockstar of the same age that England can call back and include in their line-up to match India's performance.

Know any superstar rockstars of the same age we could bring back to the England team to give you more of a game, Sachin? https://t.co/Rii6lsmq4P — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

Only one name comes to mind, and you've guessed it right? @piersmorgan https://t.co/5mBJTJmPkt — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

In his reply to Piers, Sachin didn't name any specific batsman but indirectly hinted at Kevin Pietersen, of whom the British journalist is a big fan and continues to advocate his return to England's squad.

Usually, Piers Morgan is seen exchanging tweet with Virender Sehwag, but for a change, it was India's cricketing God Sachin Tendulkar this time to give the British journalist his presence of mind.

Chaisng India's mammoth total of 382, England gave a sound fight back as captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with an 81-ball 102 before being dismissed. With the 15-run defeat in Cuttack, England have now conceded the series 2-0 with the last ODI Kolkata yet to be played.