India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane dropped from T20Is squad as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina return

New Delhi: Amid confusion and chaos in the BCCI selection meeting to pick India's squad for ODI and T20I series against England, chief selector MSK Prasad announced Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team for all three formats along with return of veteran players Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra in the squads.

Ajinkya Rahane marked his return to India squad after fracturing his finger in Test series against England, but the middle-order batsman was dropped for the T20Is squad.

Squad for the three-match ODI series:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Squad for the three-match T20I series:

KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra

For the T20 squad, the team management seems to have followed a predominantly youth-centric policy, picking Mandeep Singh and KL Rahul while leaving out both Rahane and Dhawan.

It has also been revealed that while MS Dhoni, who stepped down from captaincy duty from limited overs cricket, will lead India in first warm-up game against England and Rahane will be made skipper for second.