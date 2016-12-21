India vs England: Despite 4-0 series triumph, one moment left fans shocked with disappointment – Video

New Delhi: India had a hugely impressive 5-match Test series against England, winning 4-0 in an overall brilliant performance. Though Indian fielding was below par as the fielders dropped many catches, batsmen and bowlers went on to create numerous records in what would be a memorable series for long.

Despite such a successful campaign, there was one moment that not even one Indian cricket fan would want to cherish.

On what was unsurprisingly another good batting day during the 5th and final Test between India and England in Chennai, KL Rahul was cruising towards his maiden double hundred, putting on an inspirational display of batting after skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for cheap.

But after having done all the hard work, while batting on 199, Rahul panicked into hitting a delivery far outside off-stump and gave a catch to the fielder standing at point.

Virat Kohli and rest of the Indian team members were on their toes to start celebrating Rahul's 200 but were stunned by the epic dismissal on 199. A disguised Rahul could not believe he had go out and was unable to move his feet away from the crease.

Even England players felt how unfortunate the Indian batsman was as they congratulated him on his way back to the pavilion.