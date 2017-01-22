India vs England: Kedar Jadhav-Hardik Pandya 'demo' allows skipper Virat Kohli to dream big

New Delhi: Having already won the series, India lost the third and final game to England by five runs on Sunday in Eden Gardens. Despite the defeat, a beaming skipper in Virat Kohli claimed that the arrival of Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya will augur well for India in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The two all-rounders produced a 102-run stand for the sixth wicket after India were reduced to 173 for five in the 32nd over. Jadhav, who made a blistering knock in the first match, almost won the match. Needing 16 runs in the last over, he hit the first two balls for a six and four, then departed trying another huge hit.

Kolhi termed their collective performances as a 'demo', which will be launched in the ICC tournament in England later in the year.

"Definitely, it has been a series of positives even today, 173 for 5, two youngsters step up almost get us through the line, fighting back against good quality fast bowlers. It was a great demo for the Champions Trophy," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jadhav's 75-ball 90 impressed everyone, and the skipper was no different. Pandya, who took three wickets during England innings, played some lusty shots and raced to 56 off 43 balls.

"Jadhav is brilliant find for us. We've backed him over the last year, he hasn't had many games, but he is coming into his own, he gives Yuvi and Dhoni the chance to bat higher and he reads the game well, it's priceless and Hardik is coming into his own as all-rounder as well," Kohli said.

The young skipper was specially happy that both the players performed in a non-conducive condition.

"The moment I saw the pitch I thought it was the perfect scenario for the Champions Trophy. The batsman had to show character and getting as close as five runs gives us a lot of confidence," he added.

India will defend the Champions Trophy in UK in June.