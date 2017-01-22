India vs England: MS Dhoni continues to lead as Virat Kohli skips practice
India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to play a proactive role even as skipper Virat Kohli skipped the all-important practice session ahead of Sunday's final and third ODI against England in Eden Gardens.
According to reports, the former captain took charge of team affairs during the practice session, which lasted about two hours in Kolkata.
After the practice, the 35-year-old headed to the centre of the iconic stadium to inspect the pitch. He was also seen in discussion with national selector and former Bengal captain Devang Gandhi.
Reports also claimed that Kohli, who recently tool over the captaincy reigns from Dhoni across all three formats of the game, was not seen in the field. And so thus head coach Anil Kumble.
Other players who skipped practice were Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Lokesh Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.
