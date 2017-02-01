India vs England: MS Dhoni hits maiden T20I half-century; helps India post big total in series finale
In his 76th matches, he has scored 1209 runs, with the highest score of 56.
New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finally hit a Twenty20 International fifty during India's innings in the third and final match against England on Wednesday in Bangalore.
The 35-year-old, who stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, reached the mini-milestone off the 32nd ball he faced with a gentle single.
In his previous 65 innings, Dhoni's highest was an unbeaten 48 against Australia at Sydney in February 2012.
Coming into bat after the fall of KL Rahul in the 8th over, Dhoni shared a 55-run third-wicket stand with Suresh Raina (63 off 45), then produced another half-century (57 off 4.4 overs) stand with Yuvraj Singh (27 off 10) to help India post a big total of 202 for six from their allotted 20 overs.
