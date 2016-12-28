India vs England, ODI series: No 'conditioning camp' for MS Dhoni-led side as Virat Kohli raises objection

New Delhi: India cricket team's conditioning camp ahead of the limited overs' series against England has reportedly been cancelled with some players questioning the very purpose of such an exercise after a hectic schedule.

Brainchild of head coach Anil Kumble, the camp was originally planned from January 6 to 12 in Bengaluru. But a report in Times of India claimed that there will be no such exercise. It's believed that the proposed camp was intended to use to finalise the ODI squad, which will be led Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“The likes of [Virat] Kohli wanted more rest before the ODI and T20 series against England and that is why the camp was called off. The team will have an extended nets sessions in Pune now,“ TOI qouted a BCCI source.

India are in the middle of a busy home schedule. After the West Indies tour, India have already played eight Tests and five ODIs.

“The team management did weigh the work-load on the cricketers. But there are some like ODI captain MS Dhoni who will have a good opportunity at the camp to get into the groove,“ the source added.

India are likely to play a practice match on January 13, but with the mental conditioning camp off the rather, players are likely to have extended net sessions. The three-match ODI series will start on January 15, which will be followed by another three-match T20I series.