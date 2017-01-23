India vs England: Sourav Ganguly hands over Virat Kohli trophy; Men in Blue celebrate series win in style — VIDEO

New Delhi: India's young captain Virat Kohli has lifted two trophies in two months after leading Men in Blue to series wins against visiting England in both Tests and ODIs.

India did lose the third and final ODI match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata despite a heroic 90 from Kedar Jadhav. Chasing England's 321 for six, India came short by five runs.

But, thanks to their wins in the first two matches in Pune and Cuttack, India won the series and skipper Kohli got the lift the trophy.

It's was only fitting that the trophy was handed over by none other Sourav Ganguly.

WATCH the video here:

Team India celebrated Kohli's first ODI series as a captain.

Both the teams will indulge in another series, this time in the Twenty20 format, with the first of the three-match series scheduled for January 26 at Kanpur.