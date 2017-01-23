India vs England: Sourav Ganguly hands over Virat Kohli trophy; Men in Blue celebrate series win in style — VIDEO
India's young captain Virat Kohli has lifted two trophies in two months after leading Men in Blue to series wins against visiting England in both Tests and ODIs.
New Delhi: India's young captain Virat Kohli has lifted two trophies in two months after leading Men in Blue to series wins against visiting England in both Tests and ODIs.
India did lose the third and final ODI match against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata despite a heroic 90 from Kedar Jadhav. Chasing England's 321 for six, India came short by five runs.
But, thanks to their wins in the first two matches in Pune and Cuttack, India won the series and skipper Kohli got the lift the trophy.
It's was only fitting that the trophy was handed over by none other Sourav Ganguly.
WATCH the video here:
#TeamIndia seal the series 2-1 and not surprisingly smiles galore at the Eden Gardens #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/G6CZ2IsZRk
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2017
Team India celebrated Kohli's first ODI series as a captain.
Both the teams will indulge in another series, this time in the Twenty20 format, with the first of the three-match series scheduled for January 26 at Kanpur.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Missed the dance of American President Donald Trump? - Watch it here
- Pawan, a BE student develops smart dustbin -Watch
- More than 9 lakh people participated in the oath-taking ceremony of Donald Trump
- DNA: Analyzing the harmful effects of selfies
- Report of a taxi driver who lends helping hand to patients in Mumbai
- 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees expect Committee on Allowances report in February
- Cuttack ODI: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up DRS review, twitter couldn't stop trolling
- Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech suggests new middle name for hubby Yuvi following Cuttack heroics
- India vs England, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni felicitated at Eden Gardens — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Bigots at it again! Mohammed Shami called un-Islamic for posting picture with dog