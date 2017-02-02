India vs England: This stunning catch proves Suresh Raina is best Indian fielder — WATCH

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar recently hailed Indian team as one of the best in the world, and on Wednesday, the world witnessed some breathtaking moves in the field from the Men in Blue.

Leading the pack was Suresh Raina. The 30-year-old has been regarded as one of the best fielders in the world. But the question now is, is he the best Indian fielder?

There is Yuvraj Singh, and also skipper Virat Kohli – both livewires on the field.

But yesterday, Raina seemed to have won the vote hands down with a brilliant catch at boundary rope.

It happened in the 16th over with Ben Stokes falling to Yuzvendra Chahal, thanks to Raina's brilliance.

Recapture the moment here.

India won the match by 75 runs in Bangalore and claimed the T20I series 2-1 against England.