India vs England: Virat Kohli hints at Amit Mishra's inclusion in squad for 2nd T20 in Nagpur

New Delhi: India lost the first T20I at Kanpur following some miserable batting performance which didn't give the bowlers enough runs on board to defend. Kohli, after the conclusion of the 1st T20I, spoke highly of Amit Mishra, hinting that the leggie might be included in the final squad for next match in Nagpur.

“He (Mishra) has done well and that is why he is in the side. You could say we were traveling from the West Indies (in August) so we did not have that much time on hand but he has done well in the IPL."

"In 2014 World T20, he did really well. It was unfortunate that he was not part of the squad in the 2016 edition. He is a guy with variation and is any day useful on a bare wicket.”

Considering the nature of wicket at VCA stadium expected to assist slow bowlers it won't of much surprise that Mishra makes it to the XI in next match.

With reports emerging of Indian management's order to keep the boundary ropes at a distance of 75 yards all round the field, selection of a spin-heavy squad is the first reason that comes into the picture.

On an average, most of the Indian grounds would have their longest boundaries around a length of 65 yards and hence we see teams putting a score of 300-plus runs in numerous ODIs.

Considering the performance of Yuzvendra Chahal in the 1st match, the inclusion of Amit Mishra might not be a bad idea. With England cricket team's weakness against spin bowling already known, it is likely that Mishra will be selected in place of a seamer but Parvez Rasool could also be made to sit out of the 2nd T20.

Rasool too did a decent job in Kanpur, picking up the vital wicket of England skipper Eoin Morgan (51 off 38 balls) but couldn't prevent the visitors winning the opening match.