India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again played a breathtaking shot, which went for the maximum during the second Twenty20 International match against England on Sunday at Nagpur.

He lofted the second ball of the fourth over, bowled by Tymal Mills over the mid-off boundary. The back of length delivery was lofted in such disdainful fashion off the back foot that the a packed Nagpur crowd was stunned.

Kohli played one such shot during the first ODI match against England. Then, the ball sailed over the long-on boundary.

India, however, failed to post a big score today, setting a 145-run target for England.