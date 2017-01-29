close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO

Kohli played one such shot during the first ODI match against England.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 21:34
India vs England: Virat Kohli hits a breathtaking six, again — VIDEO
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again played a breathtaking shot, which went for the maximum during the second Twenty20 International match against England on Sunday at Nagpur.

He lofted the second ball of the fourth over, bowled by Tymal Mills over the mid-off boundary. The back of length delivery was lofted in such disdainful fashion off the back foot that the a packed Nagpur crowd was stunned.

Kohli played one such shot during the first ODI match against England. Then, the ball sailed over the long-on boundary.

India, however, failed to post a big score today, setting a 145-run target for England.

First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 21:34

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.