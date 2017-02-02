Indian cricket team felicitates 'inspirational' Mahendra Singh Dhoni in style — WATCH

New Delhi: Indian cricket team felicitated outgoing limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday.

The entire Indian team, including players, support staff and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad gathered for the programme at the team hotel yesterday prior to the third and final T20I match against England in Bangalore.

Hailing the 35-year-old's services to the sport, a wooden plaque with four ‘Silver Stars’ embossed on it to highlight the 2007 World T20 Champions, becoming No. 1 in Test cricket in 2009, 2011 World Cup champions and 2013 Champions Trophy Champions, was presented to him.

Team-mates also gave him a "Thank You" note, which read “Inspirational, Captain-par-Excellence, Thank You, – Indian Cricket Team”.

Here's the video, courtesy BCCI:

"On behalf of all the ten years that MS had led various teams. From all the players, support staff and obviously this group of players that is sitting here and support staff. Congratulations on being the inspiration leader that you’ve always been, for all the achievements you’ve had as captain of India and for many more years in this captain," coach Anil Kumble said during the ceremony.

“But for all the contributions you’ve made, we’d like to honour you with something that you would cherish and something that would be a nice frame in your house. So on behalf of the entire team…,” he added.

Later in the day, Dhoni hit his first T20I fifty as India beat England by 75 runs to win the series 2-1.

Post-England series, Dhoni will be out of the radar as India play Test cricket until the start of the ICC Champions Trophy.