Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS

New Delhi: England were lucky! Chris Jordan could easily end up being another Stuart Broad. Six sixes didn't happen, but Jordan returned a devastated bowler.

On Wednesday, India beat England by 75 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International match at Bangalore. The rite was completed by bowlers, with Yuzvendra Chahal becoming the first Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game.

But the foundation was laid by batsmen. Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, KL Lokesh all played important knocks. And Yuvraj Singh, he took the role of a punisher, hitting 27 runs off 10 balls.

In one over, he creamed Jordan for a 6,6,4,6 – reminding everyone of his Kingsmead knock which produced six sixes, against Broad.

India post 202 for 6 and bowled out England for 127 runs to register a 75-run win.