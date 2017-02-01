Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
In one over, Yuvi creamed Jordan with a flurry of sixes, reminding everyone of his Kingsmead knock which produced six sixes, against Broad.
New Delhi: England were lucky! Chris Jordan could easily end up being another Stuart Broad. Six sixes didn't happen, but Jordan returned a devastated bowler.
On Wednesday, India beat England by 75 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International match at Bangalore. The rite was completed by bowlers, with Yuzvendra Chahal becoming the first Indian bowlers to take a five-wicket haul in the shortest format of the game.
But the foundation was laid by batsmen. Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, KL Lokesh all played important knocks. And Yuvraj Singh, he took the role of a punisher, hitting 27 runs off 10 balls.
In one over, he creamed Jordan for a 6,6,4,6 – reminding everyone of his Kingsmead knock which produced six sixes, against Broad.
Watch Yuvi's knocks here:
India post 202 for 6 and bowled out England for 127 runs to register a 75-run win.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - President Pranab Mukherjee's budget session speech at Parliament
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS