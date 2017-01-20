Kohli-Jadhav vs Dhoni-Yuvraj: Two distinct but eerily similar stands herald new era in India cricket

New Delhi: In a space of five days, fans witnessed two epic partnerships which may well define the start of a new era in India cricket, and serving as clear signs of a successful amalgamation of young blood with existing war horses.

In the first of the three-match ODI series played in Pune, Indian top order found wanting against a determined England attack. Chasing England's massive 350, India were 63 for four inside the first 12 overs. And the verdict was already out. End was nigh, or at least it seemed.

Then, skipper Kohli (122 off 105) and an unheralded local lad Kedar Jadhav (120 off 76) did the unthinkable by posting a 200-run stand, which effectively extinguished any English hope of winning a match in India in this tour.

The stand will be a topic of many conversations in the future. Because, it was replete with all the symbolism of Team India's never give-up moto, with leader of the pack Kohli showing that hunger in his every shot, and run.

He not only allowed Jadhav to flourish in the match, but also encouraged the all-rounder to go after the English bowlers. Result was a quick-fire hundred. A once in a lifetime knock for any player. And many have claimed that Kohli era has started.

Four days later, two veterans – who seemed to have exhausted all their 'hard earned' reasons to remain part of a transforming Team India under a new age leader in Kohli – produced an equally enthralling stand, if not better, to help India out of a similar tight spot.

Put into bat, Indian openers once again found wanting against England new ball bowlers. But this time, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul found an unlikely companion for the remainder of the Indian innings in the stands in Kohli, the anointed Chase Master.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni started rebuilding the innings slowly, taking stock of the Himalayan task which lay waiting in front of them. Situation was so gloom in those first five overs that a packed, boisterous Barabati stadium in Cuttack was reduced a colosseum which had just witnessed its most cherished gladiator meeting the goriest of deaths.

But the two 35-year-olds took their time, and slowly but steadily took the game away from the visitors. Both hit their respective hundreds, Yuvi – a career best 150 off 127 balls – and Dhoni – a well-paced 134 of 122 balls.

The 256-run fourth wicket-stand catapulted India to 281 for four in 43rd over from 25 for three in 4.4 overs. The likes of Jadhav and Hardik Pandya took over the carnage, and Indian ended scoring 381 runs.

India just about managed to defend the total, winning the match by 15 runs, and gave Kohli his first ODI series win as captain.

Beyond the eerie similarities between the two partnerships, there also lie an all too disquiet difference. If Kohli-Jadhav stand was result of a relentless hunt for victory by two possessed players, then the Yuvi-Dhoni partnership was an example of measured rebuilding exercise by two seasoned masters.

It's only fitting that each stand came in two different circumstances.

Interestingly, it coincided with the installment of Virat Kohli as 'The Captain' of Team India.