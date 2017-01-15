LIVE Cricket Score, IND vs ENG, 1st ODI – Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to field first

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of 1st ODI between India and England in Pune.

ENGLAND INNINGS

OVER 3 | SCORE 22/0 (Roy 18, Hales 1)

Jason Roy, the man who is tearing Indian bowlers apart early in the innings, was given out by the on-field umpire but chose to take a review and the third umpire reversed the decision as the ball seemed to be drifting outside leg stump.

OVER 1 | SCORE 5/0 (Roy 4, Hales 1)

Jason Roy and Alex Hales begin England's innings, with Umesh Yadav starting off India's attack with the ball. The pitch is expected to provide bowlers early help. Let's see if India can make it count.

SQUAD

India playing XI: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli (c), Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Umesh, Bumrah

England playing XI: Roy, Hales, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Buttler, Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Willey, Ball

ALERT: Pandey, Rahane Bhuvneshwar and Mishra miss out on final XI.

TOSS: Virat Kohil wins the toss and elects to field first.

The Men in Blue will be looking to kick start the new era under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli with a bang and a 4-0 series win in Tests will certainly add to the confidence of the hosts as Eoin-Morgan led England will be determined to spoil the party.

The match will mark Kohli's first assignment as the skipper of this incredibly talented Indian side with huge bench strength, though MS Dhoni will continue to be the guiding force as the former overcomes this transition phase.

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra were the three veterans who marked their return in the Indian squad after a long gap. While Yuvraj is all but certain to partner MS Dhoni in the middle order, it remains to be seen if either Raina or Nehra get a chance to spart in the opening match.

As far as opening spot is concerned, Lokesh Rahul will most likely be paired with Shikhar Dhawan while Kohli, Yuvraj, Rahane and Dhoni will fill the top 6. (IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Where to watch?)

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin will most likely be accompanied by Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department.

With one eye on the ICC Champions Trophy in England, both hosts and the tourists will be looking to test their squads in a series which comprises of two possible title challengers for the mega even in June.

Eoin Morgan will likely have Jason Roy and Alex Hales open the batting while Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali will form the middle order. Adil Rashid Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes will form the bowling brigade. (FULL PREVIEW)

COMPLETE SQUADS:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jake Ball, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey.