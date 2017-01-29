LIVE: India vs England, 2nd T20I at Kanpur

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), K L Rahul, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Parvez Rasool, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mandeep Singh, Rishab Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Amit Mishra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt.), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson and David Willey.

This is a must win match for hosts India, after they were thrashed in the first match at Kanpur on Thursday.

There's talk of boundary rope being moved back in Nagpur, and with that the importance of spinners will come into play.

Even then, with both the teams relying heavily on their batting prowess, any target lower than 160 would be considered a below par.

So, like in the ODIs, the focus will on the batsmen. And for India, the onus will be on the skipper Virat Kohli himself.

Then, there is the recurring problem with openers failing to impress. If they are brave enough, giving Rishab Pant a chance would do no harm.

There seems to be no issue with England batting.

In the bowling front, veteran Ashish Nehra struggled while Hardik Pandya was under utilised in Kanpur. Replacing Nehra with a spinner, probably Amit Mishra would be an enticing enough option for Kohli.

England are likely to stick to the same XI, the winning XI.

Welcome to our live coverage of the second Twenty20 International match between India and England, being played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur.