Mohammed Shami's father Touseef suffers attack, cricketer rushes to Delhi

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami rushed to Delhi on Friday after his father suffered a heart attack.

Shami took to Twitter to reveal the unfortunate news. "Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz," he wrote.

Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz pic.twitter.com/draot17Dcc — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

Flight delayed 55 minutes I can't wait — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

Still in I C U pic.twitter.com/ncZ7NBEFcb — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 6, 2017

Shami's father, Touseef was hospitalised early morning yesterday after suffering a heart attack.

The 26-year-old bowler has been recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

He will miss the second-leg of the India-England series, which starts on January 15 in Pune with the first of the three ODI matches.

The squad for the limited-overs series announced early today.