MS Dhoni clean bowled by Agnibesh Paul during practice session at Eden Gardens

Dhoni was present at the optional practice session while skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble decided to give it a miss.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 12:37
New Delhi: MS Dhoni might have created a storm with his incredible knock of 134 off 122 balls in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack, but his practice session at Eden Gardens concluded on a little embarrassing note after a 17-year-old second division player Agnibesh Paul dismissed him clean bowled.

As per a report in Xtratime.in, Dhoni was very impressed with the bowling of Paul, who produced an excellent spell of bowling to dismiss the former Indian captain.

“Great bowling, your line, and length is perfect, keep it up,” said Dhoni while praising the teenager who plays for Gurudas Institute in the 2nd division CAB league.

Paul was extremely delighted with his performance and said, “I am delighted to have castled Dhoni, earlier I had dismissed Gautam Gambhir at KKR practice and Ajinkya Rahane during Pune Supergiants' practice at the Eden Gardens.”

Indian team members were present for an optional practice session on Saturday as Dhoni was seen filling captaincy responsibilities including inspecting the Eden Gardens pitch, taking local feed backs and giving his teammates a pep talk.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble decided to give this session a miss.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 12:37

