MS Dhoni steps down as captain: Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday announced that he was stepping down as the captain of Indian limited-overs cricket teams.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains ever, and has had his share of success against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Here's how Pakistani cricketers reacted to the news of him stepping down:

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoiab Akhtar hailed Dhoni's decision, saying "he left the post with humility & dignity".

Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas said it will be tough to emulate Dhoni's success.

“He (Dhoni) has given outstanding contribution to Indian cricket team in all three formats and won so many matches. Indian team has touched new heights under his leadership. It will not be easy to emulate his success,” Abbas told PTI.

Abbas also reminded how the then Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf had praised his long locks.

“I remember the 2005–06 tour when he hit a 46-ball 72 to guide India to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in Lahore and became a star when General Pervez Musharraf had praised his long locks and advised him not to cut his hair,” Abbas added.

Dhoni's contemporary and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi felt that the wicket-keeper batsman is a "big inspiration for cricketers around the world."

Despite the troubled relationship between the two Asian powerhouses, fans from either country have their favourite cricketers from opposite side of the fence. And Dhoni has his dedicated fan following in Pakistan.

In the recent Boxing Day Test, a Pakistani fan turned up wearing a Dhoni shirt in Melbourne to share the limelight with the cricketers themselves.

A spectator wearing a Pakistani cricket jersey during the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the MCG! #AusvPak

pic @CricFit pic.twitter.com/B6315fflZa — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 28, 2016

Dhoni stepped down from captaincy, after winning the unprecedented ICC treble – World T20, ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

He will, however, continue to play both the limited-overs formats. He was included in the India's squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England.