MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli: This intense eye lock-in has everybody wondering what the cricketers are up to — PHOTO

New Delhi: The idea of MS Dhoni leading the Indian ODI team is yet to sink in, for majority of the Indians. But luckily, there is Virat Kohli, ready to take the reigns.

In fact, Kohli has already been anointed the India captain across all three formats. The 28-year-old will have his first real test, in a format in which Dhoni had lorded the world, as India take on the first of the three ODI matches.

And everybody is hoping that Kohli will have his Test success continued to limited-overs format.

In between, both the stars have dug deep in their respective dictionaries, finding the most apt words which best described their mutual admiration.

That's when we stumbled upon this photo, shared by the ever generous Indian cricket board.

Have a look:

Skipper @virat.kohli meets Captain @mahi7781 #TeamIndia #INDvENG A photo posted by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Yes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Unluckily, for Indian fans, in this case, a photo is worth thousand explanations.