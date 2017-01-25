MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH
India will play first of three T20Is against England tomorrow at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.
New Delhi: Ever evolving Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an intense batting drill on the eve of India-England first Twenty20 International match in Kanpur.
The India cricket board shared a video wherein the former Indian captain was seen challenging death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah.
Regarded as one of the greatest finishers, Dhoni seemed to have lost the charm, but in the just concluded ODI series against England, the 35-year-old silenced his critics with a fluent knock in Cuttack.
But the challenge will be different in the shortest format of the game, where fate of a match is often decided in the death overs.
In the video, Dhoni was seen hitting widish yorkers, and also coming down the pitch. He measured a bat length from his off-stump and placed a ball there. No prizes for guessing Dhoni's intention.
Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs captain early this month, paving the way for Test skipper Virat Kohli to assume the leadership role across all three formats of the game.
But the Ranchi man, who gave India all-three ICC sanctioned trophies in limited-overs — World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy — still continues to play a pivotal role in the team.
