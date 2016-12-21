Pakistani journalist faces Twitter wrath after mocking India's 4-0 series triumph over England

New Delhi: Soon after India secured a 4-0 triumph over England in the Test series, a Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi mocked India's success stating it was just a home series that Virat Kohli and Co. won and doesn't deserve the admiration the team is presently getting.

Here are the two tweets he posted:

India beat England 4-0 At home -- Yawn Tigers at home, bunnies abroad -- that's Team India — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016

Indian media in hyperdrive over India's 4-0 series win over England They forget it's at home Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016

With the world in awe of how India performed against England, the journalist was destined to face roast from twitter users following his post.

This is how @omar_quraishi will win a Medal for Pakistan in Olympics.

. pic.twitter.com/YAmSAMMfqy — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 19, 2016

.@omar_quraishi Must be extremely painful for a country which cannot even play at home due to rampant terrorism — The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) December 20, 2016

@Atheist_Krishna @omar_quraishi this is why no other country plays in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DeLuBvNBGu — Raja Sane (@chatanBhugat) December 20, 2016

@omar_quraishi its been since 8 years Pakistan had a home series. Remember the terror attack on Lankan players? Brush up ur memory. pic.twitter.com/Rxnp4Wf1xQ — Vishwanath Pavin (@vishupavin) December 20, 2016

Look at your captains record dude.. Even playing at home needs talent !! Not even a century our ashwin scored it pic.twitter.com/C4kj8KcgFi — ~tolerant_indian~ (@NiTzRoX) December 20, 2016

What does a Pakistani know about winning a series at home ? pic.twitter.com/nkkVZDGBBC — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 20, 2016

This is not the first time he has faced wrath on twitter. When Sakshi Malik had won a bronze medal for India in Rio Olympics, he had tweeted, “Finally one of the 119 competitors that India sent to Rio has won a medal – a bronze – now see how they portray it as if they won 20 golds.”

And as expected, numerous tweets came in as a response to his post.