Pakistani journalist faces Twitter wrath after mocking India's 4-0 series triumph over England

The same journalist had earlier mocked Sakshi Malik's bronze medal win at Rio Olympics.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 20:32
New Delhi: Soon after India secured a 4-0 triumph over England in the Test series, a Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi mocked India's success stating it was just a home series that Virat Kohli and Co. won and doesn't deserve the admiration the team is presently getting.

Here are the two tweets he posted:

“India beat England 4-0. At home — Yawn. Tigers at home, bunnies abroad — that’s Team India,” he wrote in first tweet.

Indian media in hyperdrive over India’s 4-0 series win over England. They forget it’s at home. Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz,” he wrote in the second one.

With the world in awe of how India performed against England, the journalist was destined to face roast from twitter users following his post.

This is not the first time he has faced wrath on twitter. When Sakshi Malik had won a bronze medal for India in Rio Olympics, he had tweeted, “Finally one of the 119 competitors that India sent to Rio has won a medal – a bronze – now see how they portray it as if they won 20 golds.”

And as expected, numerous tweets came in as a response to his post.

First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 20:09

