Pakistani journalist faces Twitter wrath after mocking India's 4-0 series triumph over England
The same journalist had earlier mocked Sakshi Malik's bronze medal win at Rio Olympics.
New Delhi: Soon after India secured a 4-0 triumph over England in the Test series, a Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi mocked India's success stating it was just a home series that Virat Kohli and Co. won and doesn't deserve the admiration the team is presently getting.
Here are the two tweets he posted:
India beat England 4-0
At home -- Yawn
Tigers at home, bunnies abroad -- that's Team India
— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016
Indian media in hyperdrive over India's 4-0 series win over England
They forget it's at home
Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 20, 2016
“India beat England 4-0. At home — Yawn. Tigers at home, bunnies abroad — that’s Team India,” he wrote in first tweet.
Indian media in hyperdrive over India’s 4-0 series win over England. They forget it’s at home. Which is the same as Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz,” he wrote in the second one.
With the world in awe of how India performed against England, the journalist was destined to face roast from twitter users following his post.
@omar_quraishi pic.twitter.com/8zPYE9jJrg
— पीजेन्दर (@Humor_DNA) December 20, 2016
This is how @omar_quraishi will win a Medal for Pakistan in Olympics.
. pic.twitter.com/YAmSAMMfqy
— PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 19, 2016
.@omar_quraishi Must be extremely painful for a country which cannot even play at home due to rampant terrorism
— The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) December 20, 2016
@Atheist_Krishna @omar_quraishi this is why no other country plays in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/DeLuBvNBGu
— Raja Sane (@chatanBhugat) December 20, 2016
@omar_quraishi its been since 8 years Pakistan had a home series. Remember the terror attack on Lankan players? Brush up ur memory. pic.twitter.com/Rxnp4Wf1xQ
— Vishwanath Pavin (@vishupavin) December 20, 2016
@omar_quraishi
Look at your captains record dude.. Even playing at home needs talent !! Not even a century our ashwin scored it pic.twitter.com/C4kj8KcgFi
— ~tolerant_indian~ (@NiTzRoX) December 20, 2016
What does a Pakistani know about winning a series at home ? pic.twitter.com/nkkVZDGBBC
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 20, 2016
This is not the first time he has faced wrath on twitter. When Sakshi Malik had won a bronze medal for India in Rio Olympics, he had tweeted, “Finally one of the 119 competitors that India sent to Rio has won a medal – a bronze – now see how they portray it as if they won 20 golds.”
And as expected, numerous tweets came in as a response to his post.
