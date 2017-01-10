Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video

New Delhi: Fans invading pitch to meet and greet their idols has been an ongoing activity not just in cricket but other sports as well. The practice isn't that popular in cricket but abroad, one can witness things like these happening more often.

With MS Dhoni playing his last match in the Indian jersey as captain, one fan present at the Cricket Club of India didn't want to let the opportunity of meeting his beloved Mahi slip.

WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on the pitch to bat!

The overenthusiastic fan broke free from the packed crowd to touch his feet while the stands reverberated with his name as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leading an India team for one last time, conjured up an innings that had 'MSD' written all over it here today.

The fan at the Brabourne Stadium ran on to the field to fall at Dhoni's feet, and when the skipper told him not to step on the pitch, he obliged by jumping over.

He was escorted out of the playing area by the police and then taken out of the stadium. The overwhelmed man stumbled his way out, constantly turning back to catch a glimpse of his hero.

"No further action was taken," Cricket Club of India sources said.

India gave England a 305-run target as Dhoni increased the tempo in last four overs of the Indian innings, accumulating 42 runs.

(With PTI inputs)