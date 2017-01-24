Ravi Shastri trolled hard by Twitterati after messing up post-match presentation at Eden Gardens

New Delhi: One of India's most famous cricket commentators and a former cricketer himself, Ravi Shastri made an irreparable error during post-match presentation after the conclusion of 3rd ODI at Eden Gardens.

In the interview, Shastri asked England all-rounder Ben Stokes, “What was going through your mind when that ball went up in the last over, coming towards you?”

Shastri was actually referring to the fifth ball of the 50th over of Indian innings when Kedar Jadhav lofted a Chris Woakes' delivery while attempting a big shot and got caught.

Stokes quickly corrected Shastri and said, “Ah, it wasn’t me, it was actually Sam Billings.”

The damage done could not be averted and twitterati unleashed some hilarious trolls on the subject.

Ravi Shastri really is weapons grade stupid. Stokes handled it nicely though. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/g3HKuL9PnH — Naam M Kya Rakha Hai (@HaoBePakaMat) January 22, 2017

That awkward moment when all ginger people look alike to Ravi Shastri https://t.co/LwpCbbOVtd — Alt Cricket (@AltCricket) January 22, 2017

Ravi shastri was damn high today, messed up the whole post mtch presentation. Or maybe it's bcoz of sharing d same stage alongside Dada. — Bapi Banerjee (@banerjee_bapi) January 22, 2017

Did Gangully's presence get to Shastri or was it lack of preparation. Thought Ben Stokes had caught Jadhav instead of Billings #INDvENG — Aniruddha Nevrekar (@NevrekarTweets) January 22, 2017

Ravi Shastri: What were your thoughts when catch was coming towards you ? Ben Stokes: It wasn't me, it was Sam Billings.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/S7ZHm2vttl — Prashant Kanaujia (@prashant_k18) January 22, 2017

What is the procedure to get the Supreme Court to keep Ravi Shastri & Sanjay Manjrekar away from presentations & commentary? #Ordinance #fb — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) January 22, 2017

India next take on England in the first T20 match at Kanpur on January 26.