Ravi Shastri trolled hard by Twitterati after messing up post-match presentation at Eden Gardens

Shastri, mistakenly, thought Ben Stokes took the catch of Kedar Jadhav instead of Sam Billings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 20:07
New Delhi: One of India's most famous cricket commentators and a former cricketer himself, Ravi Shastri made an irreparable error during post-match presentation after the conclusion of 3rd ODI at Eden Gardens.

In the interview, Shastri asked England all-rounder Ben Stokes, “What was going through your mind when that ball went up in the last over, coming towards you?”

Shastri was actually referring to the fifth ball of the 50th over of Indian innings when Kedar Jadhav lofted a Chris Woakes' delivery while attempting a big shot and got caught.

Stokes quickly corrected Shastri and said, “Ah, it wasn’t me, it was actually Sam Billings.”

The damage done could not be averted and twitterati unleashed some hilarious trolls on the subject.

India next take on England in the first T20 match at Kanpur on January 26.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 20:07

