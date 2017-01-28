Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
Jadeja was rested from the ongoing India-England Twenty20 International series.
New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki survived a road accident on Friday in Jamnagar.
According to reports, Jadeja's car hit a moped by the back side of the four-wheeler, but it's not clear whose fault was it when the accident happened.
A girl named Preeti Sharma, who is pursuing her studies in Vidyasagar Institute in Jamnagar, was hurt in the accident.
It's reported that Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. She has sustained minor injuries.
Jadeja, 28, was rested from the ongoing India-England Twenty20 International series.
India lost the first T20I to England by seven wickets at Kanpur on Thursday.
Second match will be played tomorrow at Nagpur, while the third and final match will be played at Bangalore on February 1.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report