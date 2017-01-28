Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report

New Delhi: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Reeva Solanki survived a road accident on Friday in Jamnagar.

According to reports, Jadeja's car hit a moped by the back side of the four-wheeler, but it's not clear whose fault was it when the accident happened.

A girl named Preeti Sharma, who is pursuing her studies in Vidyasagar Institute in Jamnagar, was hurt in the accident.

It's reported that Jadeja took the girl to a nearby hospital for treatment. She has sustained minor injuries.

Jadeja, 28, was rested from the ongoing India-England Twenty20 International series.

India lost the first T20I to England by seven wickets at Kanpur on Thursday.

Second match will be played tomorrow at Nagpur, while the third and final match will be played at Bangalore on February 1.