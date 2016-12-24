Relive how India beat England in 5th Test in super slow-mo — MUST WATCH VIDEO
India won the five-match series 4-0, and after the Christmas break, the two teams will meet once again for limited overs challenge.
New Delhi: India produced a clinical performance to beat England by innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test match against England in Chennai early this week.
The match will be remembered for Karun Nair, who became only the second Indian batsman to hit a Test triple hundred. KL Rahul's 199, Moeen Ali's 146 and Ravindr Jadeja's 10-wicket haul in the match also stood out from that compelling tie.
Relive all those career defining moment, and India's brilliant celebration in super slow motion, courtesy the BCCI.
India won the five-match series 4-0, and after the Christmas break, the two teams will meet once again for limited overs challenge.
The three-match ODI series will start on January 15. There will be a three-match Twenty20 International series too.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
- Is opposition acting like Pakistan to protest against demonetisation?
- Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend
- DNA: Analysing PM Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi's war of words
- DNA: Snowfall in Sahara Desert after 37 years
- Stop behaving like 'spoilt kid', even US would not like to mess with us: Chinese media warns India
- PM Narendra Modi brought his own tiffin, had launch with BJP members in Varanasi
- Najeeb Jung's resignation: What's the real reason behind Delhi Lt Governor's exit?
- Required 12 runs off 1 ball, New Zealand side went on to do the unthinkable – Watch Video
- ‘Dangal’ movie tweet review
Top Videos
-
Demonetisation is only short term pain for a long term gain: PM Modi
-
DNA: Villages in Kargil at 14,000 feet get electricity after 70 years
-
Panel discussion on Election Commission's decision to delists 255 unrecognised political parties
-
Jaipur: ATS officer commits suicide by shooting himself to death after killing female friend