Relive how India beat England in 5th Test in super slow-mo — MUST WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: India produced a clinical performance to beat England by innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test match against England in Chennai early this week.

The match will be remembered for Karun Nair, who became only the second Indian batsman to hit a Test triple hundred. KL Rahul's 199, Moeen Ali's 146 and Ravindr Jadeja's 10-wicket haul in the match also stood out from that compelling tie.

Relive all those career defining moment, and India's brilliant celebration in super slow motion, courtesy the BCCI.

India won the five-match series 4-0, and after the Christmas break, the two teams will meet once again for limited overs challenge.

The three-match ODI series will start on January 15. There will be a three-match Twenty20 International series too.