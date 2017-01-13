Rohit Sharma trolls team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin after he gets stumped while travelling

New Delhi: Indian off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin found himself in a sticky wicket on Thursday when a wheel of his trolley bag got dislocated while travelling.

He tweeted the photo of the broken trolley bag with a captain, "OUT" in bold.

But he was unknowingly inviting team-mate Rohit Sharma to trol him. The two India cricketers then ensued in a friendly online banter.

Putting cricketing terms to the best use, Rohit commented that the trolley has got Wheel Before Leg. He added, capturing the perfect tone, that it's bound to happen as Ashwin keeps "bagging so many wickets."

.@ashwinravi99 Iska toh Wheel Before Wicket ho gaya! If you keep bagging so many wickets, yeh toh hoga hi https://t.co/R97dN9LCBA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 12, 2017

Not to left behind, Ashwin soon responded with a killer tweet, wherein he wrote, "Haha…rich coming from the ‘Hitman’ himself. Guess it’s a dream to have luggage that can last for a long innings."

.@ImRo45 Haha…rich coming from the ‘Hitman’ himself. Guess it’s a dream to have luggage that can last for a long innings. https://t.co/8HzL0151a0 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 12, 2017

Ashwin will be part of the Indian team which is taking on England in the limited-overs series, which starts on Sunday in Pune.

But Rohit is out of action, recovering from a thigh surgery. He picked up the injury during the ODIs against New Zealand.