Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli's elevation as India captain, says Delhi batsman is natural choice to succeed MS Dhoni
The former India captain predicted that Kohli will bring success to the team in equal measure.
New Delhi: Legendary Sourav Ganguly on Friday hailed the elevation of Virat Kohli's elevation as the India captain across all formats, and said that the Delhi batsman is the natural choice to succeed Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The former India captain predicted that Kohli will bring success to the team in equal measure. MSK Prasad-led national selectors today appointed Kohli as captain of all three formats of the game after Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of ODI and T20I two days ago.
"He is the right successor (to Dhoni) in one-day Internationals and T20Is. He will be equally fantastic, there's no doubt about that," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.
Kohli has become an instant success as the Test captain since taking over from Dhoni. The 28-year-old has won five back-to-back series, and will have his first limited-overs test when Indian resume the England series with the first of three ODIs on January 15 in Pune.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- Veteran actor Om Puri passes away in Mumbai
- Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Will Finland-inspired 'basic income scheme' be successful in India?
- India vs England squad: Super-excited Yuvraj Singh commits a Gaffe on twitter
- IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli named captain, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra recalled
- Akhilesh Yadav checkmates father Mulayam, Samajwadi Party bank accounts frozen
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..