Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli's elevation as India captain, says Delhi batsman is natural choice to succeed MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Legendary Sourav Ganguly on Friday hailed the elevation of Virat Kohli's elevation as the India captain across all formats, and said that the Delhi batsman is the natural choice to succeed Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former India captain predicted that Kohli will bring success to the team in equal measure. MSK Prasad-led national selectors today appointed Kohli as captain of all three formats of the game after Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of ODI and T20I two days ago.

"He is the right successor (to Dhoni) in one-day Internationals and T20Is. He will be equally fantastic, there's no doubt about that," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kohli has become an instant success as the Test captain since taking over from Dhoni. The 28-year-old has won five back-to-back series, and will have his first limited-overs test when Indian resume the England series with the first of three ODIs on January 15 in Pune.