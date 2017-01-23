Spending time with MS Dhoni helped handling situations calmly, says Kedar Jadhav

New Delhi: Kedar Jadhav has been one of the findings of the India – England ODI series and he was in touching distance from winning the third ODI for the hosts. In the post match presentation, Jadhav credited MS Dhoni for helping in deal with situations calmly.

“The thing is, since the time I came in the team, I’ve been spending a lot of time with Dhoni and it has helped me deal with situations calmly. Specially if you pitch it up there was some movement and that is why I didn’t want to come forward, I wanted to stay back and with the dew, I knew normal shots will get me boundaries,” said Jadhav.

“First game when I was in the middle, with Virat, this is the time where you can learn how to finish games and that is what I told Hardik as well. If we play to our potential through the end, we would win. I was more happy if we would have won this game but I am satisfied with what I have done in this series. I can still improve,” he further added.

It was then turn of the England captain, Eoin Morgan to speak and he had special praise for two of his openers.

“Jason Roy and Sam Billings did well at the top of the order for us,” said Morgan.

“The bowlers make the captain look good. Giving a wicket that offered more helped them and actually rewarded them for good, discipline line and length. We were always open to what we wanted to do. The bowler has his options as well. The first couple of balls went for six and four, but his third and fourth deliveries were on the money and like I said, we did it the hard way,” Morgan concluded.

Jadhav was named Man of the Match for his 90-run knock in a rather unsuccessful Indian chase.