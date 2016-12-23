Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin reveals most prized wicket in Test
New Delhi: Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the most prized wicket he has ever taken in Test cricket.
Ashwin, who was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016, held a fan session on Twitter yesterday, revealing some unknown aspects of his life.
When a fan asked him about his "best and memorable wicket", the 30-year-old responded, saying ABD @Nagpur.
@usmanalia AbD @Nagpur.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
Last year, Ashwin trapped South African captain AB de Villiers in front in the fourth innings at Nagpur, which India won by 124 runs.
During the interaction, Ashwin also revealed that Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul were his "partner in crime in dressing room".
@SRKnitin_rathod @cheteshwar1 @klrahul11 .Couple of them
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
Besides winning Cricketer of the Year award, he was also named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.
