Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma likely to get engaged on January 1, high profile guests arrive in Dehradun fuelling speculation — WATCH

New Delhi: Finally!

Days after news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending December 31 together in Dehradun set the Internet on fire, reports of their 'imminent' engagement emerged on Thursday with photos of high profile guests arriving in the famous Indian hill-station, circulating in social media.

A report in News18, quoting it's sister channel Pradesh18, claimed that the Indian Test skipper will be engaged to his long time girl-friend and Bollywood star Anushka on New Year.

It said that the ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand, although no official statement has been sent out by the two.

Earlier, Anushka and Virat shared some glimpses from their recent vacations at the hills. Then, they were seen together with a priest.

Here are the clips:

In the end, It's all about cherishing the simple things in life #nature A video posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:07pm PST

#VirUshka in Uttarakhand! A photo posted by N i d h i (@_nidhi_18) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:24am PST

Further, the report also claimed that various eminent personalities both from Bollywood and cricket fraternity are expected to grace the occasion including Bachchans, Ambanis and Kapoors.

Anushka’s close friends and family members are already staying at the venue and the preparations for the big day have already started, it claimed.