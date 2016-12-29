Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma likely to get engaged on January 1, high profile guests arrive in Dehradun fuelling speculation — WATCH
It said that the ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand
New Delhi: Finally!
Days after news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spending December 31 together in Dehradun set the Internet on fire, reports of their 'imminent' engagement emerged on Thursday with photos of high profile guests arriving in the famous Indian hill-station, circulating in social media.
A report in News18, quoting it's sister channel Pradesh18, claimed that the Indian Test skipper will be engaged to his long time girl-friend and Bollywood star Anushka on New Year.
It said that the ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand, although no official statement has been sent out by the two.
Earlier, Anushka and Virat shared some glimpses from their recent vacations at the hills. Then, they were seen together with a priest.
Here are the clips:
Further, the report also claimed that various eminent personalities both from Bollywood and cricket fraternity are expected to grace the occasion including Bachchans, Ambanis and Kapoors.
Anushka’s close friends and family members are already staying at the venue and the preparations for the big day have already started, it claimed.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Gauging the public pulse after 50 days of demonetisation
- ED arrests Kotak Mahindra Bank manager on charges of money laundering
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora
- US President Barack Obama pays tribute to martyrs of Pearl Harbour
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory
- Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video
- Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded