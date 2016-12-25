Virat Kohli & Co take Mannequin Challenge, wish everyone Merry Christmas — FULL VIDEO
New Delhi: A comprehensive look on how the Indian cricket team fared in it's Mannequin Challenge was revealed on Sunday with the BCCI sharing glimpses of players and supporting staff on their respective statue poses.
If Test captain Virat Kohli was captured 'frozen' kissing the Anthony De Mello trophy won after defeating England 4-0 in the five match series, then Manish Pandey was seen hand-shaking Karun Nair, who recently became the second Indian to hit a triple hundred.
Newly married Ishant Sharma was captured pointing to something, or making a point, even as batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara frozen while measuring a cricket bat.
#TeamIndia takes on the #MannequinChallenge and wishes everyone Merry Christmas https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/pQ0b22rzHo
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@ImIshant's #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/pqWU0gLdgU
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@cheteshwar1's #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/t7zxJU35JY
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@mvj888, @ashwinravi99 & @MishiAmit in #TeamIndia's #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/gyvS9Myn2P
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@im_manishpandey & @karun126's #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/8B6t89ypxf
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@klrahul11's #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/JmY5SV3cXE
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
.@imjadeja & @y_umesh in #MannequinChallenge https://t.co/9y1OoPr2cD pic.twitter.com/oXrimCzFJL
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2016
Batsman Murali Vijay, team coach Anil Kumble, Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Ashwin and ace spinner Amit Mishra were also captured performing the act.
After the challenge, Team India wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
India-England series will resume after the Christmas break, this time in limited overs. The first of the three ODI matches will be played on January 15, which will be followed by another three-match T20I series.
India won the five-match Test series 4-0, thanks to victories in Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Mumbai and Chennai. Series opener in Rajkot ended in a high-scoring draw.
