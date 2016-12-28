Virat Kohli Escapades: When India Test captain took breaks from cricket in 2016 — WATCH
Virat Kohli missed the Cricketer of the Year award to team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin, but it's been a phenomenal year for the India Test captain.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli missed the Cricketer of the Year award to team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin, but it's been a phenomenal year for the India Test captain.
In 2016, he has emerged as the most influential cricketer, breaking records, and helping India become the number Test side in the world.
In a busy year, the 28-year-old scored 1215 runs in 12 Tests, 739 runs in 10 ODIs and 641 runs in 15 T20 internationals to stamp his dominance in all three formats of the game.
But like a perfect professional, Kohli managed to take time off busy schedule and spent quality time with family and friends, which sure helped him refresh.
He took a trip to Amritsar with his family in February, and spotted in at the Golden Temple and Wagha Border.
At Golden Temple & Wagah Border yesterday. Absolutely loved the energy there. #PositiveVibes #Grateful #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/ttTcOUI2U6
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2016
After rumors of their break-up, Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in London.
PHOTO: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Holidaying In London! Read on https://t.co/BfdIGrWnVc pic.twitter.com/4BlUDbSM0g
— Devina Malhotra (@Guiltybytes) August 6, 2016
Then, Indian cricket's power couple attended Yuvraj Singh's Goa wedding. They even danced together with the video setting social media on fire.
And if reports are to believed, they have headed to Dehradun to spend the year-end festive time together.
#Virushka were spotted at Jolly Grant Airport(Dehradun) yesterday.. This what makes m happy..My happiness lies in them @virat.kohli @anushkasharma GodBless Enjoy your vac guys #virushka #virushkaforever #virushkamoment #virushkaholic #virat #anushka #viratanushka #cutecouple #lovelycouple #madeforeachother #rabnebanadijodi #cricket #bollywood #bollywoodstar #cricketer #lovebird #anuholic #viratians #cutepie #love
Kohli will be seen in action as India-England series resumes on January 15 with the first of the three scheduled ODIs.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Is Mayawati playing her "Dalit Card" in the name of donation?
- What will be the govt's next step on note ban after 30th December?
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Dehradun
- Mayawati's response after ED raids BSP bank accounts
- Director apologises to Tamannaah Bhatia after making sexist remarks
- Eat these foods to improve your thyroid health!
- ICC to change 'Team of the Year' schedule after uproar over Virat Kohli's absence?
- UP SHAME! Drunk husband locks up wife in a room with his four friends; they gangrape her
- How PM Narendra Modi is managing fight against black money, corruption from 'secret war room'