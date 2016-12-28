close
Virat Kohli Escapades: When India Test captain took breaks from cricket in 2016 — WATCH
New Delhi: Virat Kohli missed the Cricketer of the Year award to team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin, but it's been a phenomenal year for the India Test captain.

In 2016, he has emerged as the most influential cricketer, breaking records, and helping India become the number Test side in the world.

In a busy year, the 28-year-old scored 1215 runs in 12 Tests, 739 runs in 10 ODIs and 641 runs in 15 T20 internationals to stamp his dominance in all three formats of the game.

But like a perfect professional, Kohli managed to take time off busy schedule and spent quality time with family and friends, which sure helped him refresh.

He took a trip to Amritsar with his family in February, and spotted in at the Golden Temple and Wagha Border.

After rumors of their break-up, Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in London.

Then, Indian cricket's power couple attended Yuvraj Singh's Goa wedding. They even danced together with the video setting social media on fire.

And if reports are to believed, they have headed to Dehradun to spend the year-end festive time together.

Kohli will be seen in action as India-England series resumes on January 15 with the first of the three scheduled ODIs.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:53

