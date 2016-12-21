Virat Kohli refuses to take lone credit for India's success; says can't call it 'his team'

New Delhi: Since taking over Test captaincy from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has had an emphatic run of victories while leading India's charge in tradional format of the game.

2016, specifically has been amazing for the skipper with dominant series wins in West Indies and then at home against New Zealand and England.

After sealing a 4-0 series triumph over Alastair Cook and Co., Kohli was asked in the press conference if people can label this team as 'Virat Kohli's team India'?

The Indian skipper, humble as always, refused to take lone credit for the squad's rapid rise and said, “I can’t say that. How can I say that?”

Kohli also said, "This is just the foundation that’s been laid for us to carry on for lot many years. It’s just the beginning. It’s nothing that we want to achieve, it’s not even a tiny bit of that. We understand where we want to go and hopefully the guys can keep putting this kind of effort and take the team where it belongs."

Answering on whether this was a complete performance from the Indian team, Kohli said it was far from perfect but very satisfactory.

“I would say it’s a complete performance. From the time we were put under pressure in the first game to coming back and winning the next four Tests. We lost four tosses, including Rajkot but won three games out of that is very satisfying. As a captain, I feel it’s a complete series for us. Everyone contributed at different times, especially the lower-order’s contribution is something that stands out for me in this series.”

Despite huge success, the 28-year-old Indian skipper has remained grounded and aspirations for future way higher.

England team has left India for Christmas holidays but will be resuming series from January 15 as the ODI encounters begin.