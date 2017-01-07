Virat Kohli reveals big plans for 'priceless' MS Dhoni — VIDEO INSIDE

New Delhi: India's new limited-overs captain Virat Kohli has revealed big plans for outgoing skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Talking to BCCI.tv, the 28-year-old admitted that it was Dhoni who had helped him grow as a cricketer, and now it's time to give his former captain enough freedom to express himself.

But Kohli, most importantly, revealed his plan on how to utilise Dhoni's experience and as a member of the team.

“Obviously on the field I would be running to him a lot. I would want him to totally enjoy his cricket now. The team would be in a very solid place if MS Dhoni enjoys his cricket," Kohli said.

Dhoni's batting position has become a national topic for some time, and Kohli said, he would love to see the “priceless” wicket-keeper batsman bat higher up the order.

Kohli also said that "added responsibility has always worked" for him and as captain he has "to set an example" before asking his "team mates to do it.”

Yesterday, Kohli was appointed India's captain in all three formats of the game, and will have his first limited-overs match as a captain on January 15 in Pune against England.

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of Indian limited-overs captain on Wednesday.