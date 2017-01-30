close
Virender Sehwag lost of words as Jasprit Bumrah bowls India to thrilling win

Bumrah won the man of the match for his efforts. His final figures read 4-0-20-2.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 00:24
New Delhi: The cricketing world hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the 23-year-old pacer helped India to a thrilling 5-run win against England on Sunday at Nagpur.

India, defending 144 in the second T20I against England, were staring a certain defeat, then came the final overs. In the final overs, Bumrah and veteran war-horse Ashish Nehra bowled their hearts out in front of a packed Nagpur crowd.

But the real test came in the final over, with England 8 runs from 6 balls. But Bumrah conceded only two runs, and took two wickets too give India the win.

Hailing the effort, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote "Bumrah just became Bumrah ji . One of the best last overs."

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter, and he wrote "A great turnaround by #Nehra & #Bumrah, secured the win in time. Keep winning!"

It's indeed a rare occasion to find the former India opener lost for words.

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 00:24

