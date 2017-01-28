WATCH: After Ben Stokes, now Jason Roy involved in an embarrassing encounter with ball boy
Roy produced a last-ditch dive in an attempt to save the ball from reaching boundary and went on to hit the ball boy.
New Delhi: After the 'ball on face' incident involving England all rounder Ben Stokes, Jason Roy was engaged in an embarrassing incident with another ball boy during the 1st T20 between India and England at Kanpur.
The incident took place when Virat Kohli scooped a shot over extra cover, as Roy began chasing the ball. As the ball was reaching the boundary, a ball boy was seen walking past the sidelines in the same area and didn't expect Roy to prevent the ball from touching the rope.
India vs England: No escape for Ben Stokes; got hit on the face by ball boy — VIDEO
The England fielder produced a last-ditch dive in an attempt to save the ball from reaching boundary. He didn't succeed but went on to slide and hit the ball boy.
Subsequently, Roy did have a few things to say to the ball boy but in the ended he gave him a hand to get up and stand on his feet again.
