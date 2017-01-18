WATCH: After delayed arrival, Virat Kohli & Co get traditional welcome in Cuttack ahead of 2nd ODI
The second match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.
New Delhi: Team India finally arrived in Cuttack on Wednesday for the second ODI match against England. Virat Kohli and his boys had stayed back in Pune till today morning due to lack of hotel rooms in the former capital of Odisha.
The second match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. The team will stay in Hotel Mayfair.
The team was accorded warm welcome at the hotel. A video of their arrival was shared by the Indian cricket board.
WATCH the video here:
It's reported that as many as 63 platoons of forces, including 300 police officers and anti-terrorist squads, would be deployed in Barabati Stadium during the match.
Sale of tickets had begun on Monday, and ended yesterday. Out of 15,444 tickets, 12,714 tickets were sold on Monday while the remaining 2730 tickets were sold out yesterday, reported Odishatv.in.
India won the first ODI in Pune by three wickets with skipper Kohli and Kedar Jadhav hitting their respective hundreds.
