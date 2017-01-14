WATCH: After quitting captaincy, MS Dhoni takes role of a fast bowler in net sessions
BCCI shared a short video clip of the Jharkhand batsman bowling in nets and the end of video also captured him celebrating beating Manish Pandey with a terrific delivery.
New Delhi: After hanging up his captaincy boots, MS Dhoni's primary objective might be of mentoring Virat Kohli in helping him become a better skipper in limited overs formats too but fans are also expecting Mahi to display the old carefree style of batting performance as he comes on to the pitch to bat.
Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and England on January 15 in Pune, a new fast bowler was spotted in a net session and that pacer wasn't anyone else but MS Dhoni himself.
New pacer in the team? Watch @msdhoni bowl to @im_manishpandey in the nets. There is also a celebration in the end #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UhZQKGyxuS
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2017
Realistically, it might be difficult for Dhoni to take up the ball and start bowling in ODIs and T20s, but every fan of his would be hoping he compensates for it by hitting the opposition bowlers out of the ground and mesmerize the fans with those old, typical Mahi shots.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Modi on Khadi calendar: No one can replace Mahatma, says minister
- Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why don't politicians give importance to issue of increasing pollution in election manifestos?
-
Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
-
Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
-
Uproar over PM Modi ejecting Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi calendar, diary