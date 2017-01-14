WATCH: After quitting captaincy, MS Dhoni takes role of a fast bowler in net sessions

New Delhi: After hanging up his captaincy boots, MS Dhoni's primary objective might be of mentoring Virat Kohli in helping him become a better skipper in limited overs formats too but fans are also expecting Mahi to display the old carefree style of batting performance as he comes on to the pitch to bat.

Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and England on January 15 in Pune, a new fast bowler was spotted in a net session and that pacer wasn't anyone else but MS Dhoni himself.

New pacer in the team? Watch @msdhoni bowl to @im_manishpandey in the nets. There is also a celebration in the end #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UhZQKGyxuS — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2017

Realistically, it might be difficult for Dhoni to take up the ball and start bowling in ODIs and T20s, but every fan of his would be hoping he compensates for it by hitting the opposition bowlers out of the ground and mesmerize the fans with those old, typical Mahi shots.