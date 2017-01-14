close
WATCH: After quitting captaincy, MS Dhoni takes role of a fast bowler in net sessions

BCCI shared a short video clip of the Jharkhand batsman bowling in nets and the end of video also captured him celebrating beating Manish Pandey with a terrific delivery.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 11:04
Screen Grab

New Delhi: After hanging up his captaincy boots, MS Dhoni's primary objective might be of mentoring Virat Kohli in helping him become a better skipper in limited overs formats too but fans are also expecting Mahi to display the old carefree style of batting performance as he comes on to the pitch to bat.

Ahead of the 1st ODI between India and England on January 15 in Pune, a new fast bowler was spotted in a net session and that pacer wasn't anyone else but MS Dhoni himself.

Realistically, it might be difficult for Dhoni to take up the ball and start bowling in ODIs and T20s, but every fan of his would be hoping he compensates for it by hitting the opposition bowlers out of the ground and mesmerize the fans with those old, typical Mahi shots.

