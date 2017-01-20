WATCH: After scoring his 14th ODI ton, comeback man Yuvraj Singh meets cancer patients

New Delhi: Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh visited a cancer hospital in Cuttack on Friday before traveling with the team to Kolkata for the third and final ODI against England.

Yuvraj, who himself is a cancer survivor, won the Man of the Match award yesterday in Cuttack. His epic 150 helped India post a mammoth 381 against England in the second ODI match, which Men in Blue won by 15 runs.

Known for making stellar comebacks, Yuvraj silenced his critics by registering his ODI career-best score off just 127 balls. In the process, he also registered a 256-run fourth-wicket stand with another veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Recalled into Indian ODI squad after three years, he failed to impress in the first ODI scoring only 15 runs. But the veteran all-rounder wasted no time in Cuttack, and hit his 14th ODI.

He reached the landmark by taking single off the 32nd over, bowled by Jake Ball. It's his fourth hundred against England. He took 99 balls to reach the century, with the help of 15 fours and a six.

It's worth noting that, Yuvraj had a long drawn battle with cancer after the 2011 World Cup, where he was adjudged tournament's best player.

Post his recovery, the southpaw also launched a foundation, YouWeCan, aiming to aid cancer patients.