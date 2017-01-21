WATCH: Ball hits stumps and goes for a four after MS Dhoni was awarded a free-hit
Dhoni missed Plunkett's next ball while attempting a powerful hit and saw the ball hitting stumps before beating wicketkeeper to reach the boundary.
New Delhi: As MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh thrashed England bowlers to put a gigantic score of 381 runs on board, some extra ordinary hits and events took place in the Barabati stadium, Cuttack.
One of such events unfoled during the 44th over MS Dhoni was on crease facing Liam Plunkett.
The English bowler bowled a no-ball on 3rd delivery of the over, on which the former Indian captain took 2 runs and got himself prepared for a free-hit on subsequent delivery.
Dhoni missed Plunkett's next ball while attempting a powerful hit and saw the ball hitting stumps before beating wicketkeeper to reach the boundary.
Here's the video of the incident:-
First time in an odi a batsman was bowled but still managed to get a boundary. #indvseng pic.twitter.com/2uvu3fA28O
— Vinay mani tripathi (@eevinaymani) January 19, 2017
Eventually, 4 byes were credited in India's quota.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack
- DNA: Manish Sisodia faces CBI probe over alleged irregularities in 'Talk To AK' programme
- Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th US President today
- Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a 'better man'
- Exclusive: Srinagar freezes at minus 3; common man struggles for basic commodities
- WATCH: MS Dhoni asks Jasprit Bumrah to go easy after he hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan
- Accused of Muslim-bias on visa applications, Sushma Swaraj hits back
- WATCH: How MS Dhoni saved Yuvraj Singh's wicket with another successful DRS review
- India vs England: After Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar gives Piers Morgan cricketing gyan
- Donald Trump's Inauguration Day: As it happened