WATCH: Ball hits stumps and goes for a four after MS Dhoni was awarded a free-hit

Dhoni missed Plunkett's next ball while attempting a powerful hit and saw the ball hitting stumps before beating wicketkeeper to reach the boundary.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 16:20
New Delhi: As MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh thrashed England bowlers to put a gigantic score of 381 runs on board, some extra ordinary hits and events took place in the Barabati stadium, Cuttack.

One of such events unfoled during the 44th over MS Dhoni was on crease facing Liam Plunkett.

The English bowler bowled a no-ball on 3rd delivery of the over, on which the former Indian captain took 2 runs and got himself prepared for a free-hit on subsequent delivery.

Dhoni missed Plunkett's next ball while attempting a powerful hit and saw the ball hitting stumps before beating wicketkeeper to reach the boundary.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Eventually, 4 byes were credited in India's quota.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 16:20

