WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah produces stunning throw to run-out England's Alex Hales

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah proved that he is a vital fielder for the Indian cricket team with a magical throw to run out England's Alex Hales in the first ODI between Eoin Morgan-led side and India.

Bumrah produced a direct hit from the deep as Roy looked a little hesitant in going for the 2nd run towards the bowlers end. Bumrah swooped from fine leg, to surprise Hales with an emphatic throw that didn't miss the stumps.

The umpire had to go upstairs to confirm the decision, which came in India's favour.

Here's a video of the magical run-out:-

After 30 overs of play, England were 171/3, with Jos Buttler and Joe Root on crease.