WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's another spot on DRS call; saves Yuvraj Singh this time
Dhoni, from the non-striker's end, suggested Yuvraj take the review.
New Delhi: Veterans Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh produced an epic 256-run fourth-wicket partnership to help India post 381 for 6 against England in the second ODI at Cuttack.
Both the 35-year-olds hit their respective hundreds, and in the process broke some records too. But one of moment which will defined that stand was Dhoni's hint, asking Yuvi to take the review when the left-handed batsman was given marching orders by the umpire.
They have already scored their respective hundreds, but the team-work shown by the two veterans will be remembered for a long time. Yuvi chased a widish delivery from Chris Woakes in the 41st over, and it seemed Jos Buttler have taken a clean catch. So thus umpire Anil Chaudhary.
Dhoni, from the non-striker's end, suggested Yuvraj take the review. And when replay was played, the ball was found to be bouncing from the ground.
WATCH the video here:
In the first ODI match in Pune, Dhoni showed his brilliant decision making skill by convincing skipper Virat Kohli to take a review.
And it was a spot on.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh-Rahul alliance be able to trump BJP in UP elections?
- Arms case: Salman Khan acquitted by Jodhpur court
- Raisina Dialogue 2017: Pakistan must walk away from terror, says PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- Etah: School bus collides with truck, several children killed
- World's 30 most dynamic cities: Check out the full list
- WATCH: Kieron Pollard's incredible one-handed six demoralises Fawad Ahmed
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj Singh silences critics with 14th ODI hundred, fourth against England — WATCH
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city