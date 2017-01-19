WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's another spot on DRS call; saves Yuvraj Singh this time

New Delhi: Veterans Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh produced an epic 256-run fourth-wicket partnership to help India post 381 for 6 against England in the second ODI at Cuttack.

Both the 35-year-olds hit their respective hundreds, and in the process broke some records too. But one of moment which will defined that stand was Dhoni's hint, asking Yuvi to take the review when the left-handed batsman was given marching orders by the umpire.

They have already scored their respective hundreds, but the team-work shown by the two veterans will be remembered for a long time. Yuvi chased a widish delivery from Chris Woakes in the 41st over, and it seemed Jos Buttler have taken a clean catch. So thus umpire Anil Chaudhary.

Dhoni, from the non-striker's end, suggested Yuvraj take the review. And when replay was played, the ball was found to be bouncing from the ground.

In the first ODI match in Pune, Dhoni showed his brilliant decision making skill by convincing skipper Virat Kohli to take a review.

And it was a spot on.