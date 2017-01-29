WATCH: Manish Pandey survives despite Ben Stokes delivery hitting the bail
Pandey scored 30 runs off 26 balls, with his first boundary, a six coming late in the innings.
New Delhi: Indian middle-order batsman Manish Pandey survived in strangest fashion despite a Ben Stokes delivery hitting the wicket on Sunday.
It happened off the fifth ball of the 15th over, and Stokes' off cutter brushed the off-stump with the bail lighting.
But to the amusement of everyone, the bail remained stuck, giving a new lease of life to Pandey. It's another matter that he failed to take advantage of it.
India scored a below-par 144 for 8.
