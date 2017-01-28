WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
India lost the 1st T20I by 7 wickets, as England chased the target of 148 runs with ease.
New Delhi: During the 1st T20I between India and England at Kanpur, MS Dhoni, while fulfilling his wicket-keeping duties accurately predicted Joe Root's next step while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling.
Dhoni, widely known for his intelligence and understanding of a player's mentality, was spot-on to tell Yuzvendra that Root is going to play an advanced shot on the next ball and hence he should bowl fuller, "Ye aage nikal ke marega, tu aage hi gend rakh."
The same thing happened, Root stepped down and converted Chahal's fuller delivery into a four with a well placed shot.
Here's the video of the incident:-
— Akhil Gupta (@AkhilGu04115966) January 27, 2017
