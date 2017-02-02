Watch MS Dhoni magic: Former India captain played a gem of innings — VIDEO
The 35-year-old score 56 off 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, and in the process notched up his first half-century in the shortest format of the game.
New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a gem of an innings in his final international match ahead of ICC Champions Trophy. India on Wednesday thrashed England by 75 run in the third and final Twenty20 International match to win the series 2-1 in Bangalore.
The 35-year-old score 56 off 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, and in the process notched up his first half-century in the shortest format of the game.
Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, reached the mini-milestone off the 32nd ball he faced with a gentle single.
Coming into bat after the fall of KL Rahul in the 8th over, Dhoni shared a 55-run third-wicket stand with Suresh Raina (63 off 45), then produced another half-century (57 off 4.4 overs) stand with Yuvraj Singh (27 off 10) to help India post a big total of 202 for six from their allotted 20 overs.
In his previous 65 innings, Dhoni's highest was an unbeaten 48 against Australia at Sydney in February 2012.
India rode on his 56 and Suresh Raina's 63 to post a huge total of 202 for six against England.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - President Pranab Mukherjee's budget session speech at Parliament
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS