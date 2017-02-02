Watch MS Dhoni magic: Former India captain played a gem of innings — VIDEO

New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a gem of an innings in his final international match ahead of ICC Champions Trophy. India on Wednesday thrashed England by 75 run in the third and final Twenty20 International match to win the series 2-1 in Bangalore.

The 35-year-old score 56 off 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, and in the process notched up his first half-century in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni, who stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, reached the mini-milestone off the 32nd ball he faced with a gentle single.

Coming into bat after the fall of KL Rahul in the 8th over, Dhoni shared a 55-run third-wicket stand with Suresh Raina (63 off 45), then produced another half-century (57 off 4.4 overs) stand with Yuvraj Singh (27 off 10) to help India post a big total of 202 for six from their allotted 20 overs.

In his previous 65 innings, Dhoni's highest was an unbeaten 48 against Australia at Sydney in February 2012.

