WATCH: MS Dhoni's infectious smile after hitting Chris Woakes for huge six

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit as many as six sixes during his 134-run knock against England in the second ODI on Thursday in Cuttack.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:31
WATCH: MS Dhoni&#039;s infectious smile after hitting Chris Woakes for huge six

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit as many as six sixes during his 134-run knock against England in the second ODI on Thursday in Cuttack.

Of those maximum hits, one hit stood out. Batting on 93, Dhoni picked the length of the Chris Woakes delivery and lofted over long-on boundary.

It traveled some 100 metres, and landed in the stands, leaving England captain Eoin Morgan gasping in the field.(IND vs ENG: Full coverage)

(WATCH: MS Dhoni bursts into laughter as Jasprit Bumrah hurriedly ran out England skipper Eoin Morgan)

After hitting the six, Dhoni himself indulged in a smile, which may well be described infectious.

WATCH the video:

 

That's huggeee! 

A video posted by Cricket Videos (@_cricketvideos) on

India won by 15 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 00:15

More from zeenews

 
